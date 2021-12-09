PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has named Preston Martz its boy of the month for December.
Martz, the son of Douglas and Jody Martz of Punxsutawney, is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he is a member of Key Club, where he has been district governor, district editor and lieutenant governor Division 5. He has also been a member of Ski Club, Student Council, Mock Trial (where he was secretary) and Foreign Language Club. He is senior class president and was junior class vice president and sophomore class president. He also played soccer (grades 7-12) and was a three-time letter winner. He is currently the student school board representative.