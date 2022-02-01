PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center honored its latest inductee into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame, Tony Martin, WJAC-TV chief meteorologist, at a ceremony Tuesday.
Martin was unable to attend in person due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area, but accepted the honor virtually.
Devon Vallies, board chairman for the Weather Discovery Center, said for nearly 20 years, residents of the Johnstown-Altoona regional market have been tuning into WJAC-TV to hear Tony Martin’s weather forecast.