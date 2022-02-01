Tony Martin Hall of Fame induction

Tony Martin, WJAC-TV chief meteorologist, was inducted into the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center Meteorologist Hall of Fame on Tuesday. A.J. Dereume and Punxsutawney Phil were in attendance to welcome Martin, who appeared via Skype in the theater.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center honored its latest inductee into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame, Tony Martin, WJAC-TV chief meteorologist, at a ceremony Tuesday.

Martin was unable to attend in person due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area, but accepted the honor virtually.

Devon Vallies, board chairman for the Weather Discovery Center, said for nearly 20 years, residents of the Johnstown-Altoona regional market have been tuning into WJAC-TV to hear Tony Martin’s weather forecast.

