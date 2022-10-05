WHITE TWP. — A 57-year-old Marion Center man was killed when the dump truck he was driving went through the Route 119 overpass over Wayne Avenue on Tuesday, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police Indiana barracks.
The crash happened early in the morning Oct. 4, around 4:30 a.m., which was when the Indiana patrol unit was dispatched to the scene. Police said the vehicle, an unloaded 2016 Mack, had been traveling south when the driver lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, traveled into the median and struck a guiderail, then continued south and hit an embankment. The vehicle then went airborne through the overpass over Wayne Avenue, where it struck a concrete barrier below and came to final rest.