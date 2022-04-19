MARION CENTER — A passion for sports is something many people possess, but a lot of the time, it is ignored at the local level in favor of the big leagues.
However, there are those at the local level who dedicate their time, energy and years of their life to inspiring the love of sports at the local/community level, and it seems that goes unappreciated at times.
But sometimes it doesn’t, and for Marion Center’s Donald Seanor, his more than 50 years of service to local sportsmanship in the Marion Center area, especially at the high school, was recently recognized at a school board meeting.
The Marion Center school board voted and approved to name the junior/high school gym after Seanor, who is currently the assistant athletic director for the school.