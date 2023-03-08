PUNXSUTAWNEY — Maresa Miller has announced her campaign for a seat on Punxsutawney Borough Council.
She will appear on the Republican ballot for the May 16 primary.
She submitted the following statement to The Spirit:
“Maresa is a native of Punxsutawney, daughter of Howard and Susan Glessner. Miller graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1997. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Slippery Rock University for environmental studies and biology. Miller established her career as an environmental specialist and has worked at a consulting engineering firm in DuBois for the past 20 years.
“Miller lives and has been a taxpayer of the borough of Punxsutawney for 19 years. Maresa is married to Ryan Miller, and together they have a 12-year-old son, Cole.
“Miller believes, ‘Local government operations directly affect our quality of life within our community. Exhibiting motivation, integrity and competence are essential qualities necessary in leading a community. A public servant has a responsibility to contribute time and commit effort toward the success of the existing community and shaping the future of the town. Local officials must help transform intentions into positive action and visions into reality.
“‘A few reasons why I chose to run for council include but are not limited to the following: enhanced improvements to the downtown, by seeking and obtaining potential grants to perform a much-needed streetscape project; collaborating with all Punxsutawney organizations as well as the state representatives to achieve common goals; and encouraging infrastructure growth and new economic development while continuing to support our local businesses.
“‘Teamwork is essential. Working together within council, as well as with other non-governmental entities and organizations and with local and state representatives, will guarantee productivity rather than conflicting or competing agendas. Punxsutawney has so much potential, and I want to help make that potential into a reality.’
“Maresa states, ‘I am running for Punxsutawney Borough Council to help ensure our town continues to develop and succeed. I would like to support the Punxsutawney community so that it prospers for the current generation as well as future generations. If I am fortunate to be elected, I will serve the borough to the best of my abilities, and I will put the interests of the citizens of Punxsutawney first. With respect, grace and humility, I promise to contribute to helping Punxsutawney live up to its full potential. I would greatly appreciate your vote on May 16.’”
