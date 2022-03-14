ROSE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police on Friday filed charges of involuntary manslaughter related to a summer 2021 crash involving a motorcycle that resulted in the death of a Punxsutawney man, according to charging documents from District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.
They are the first criminal charges filed against Carrie Lorreta Toy, 65, in the eight-month-old case. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, she is charged with recklessly endangering another person, careless driving resulting in unintentional death and traffic violations.
The crash caused the death of Travis Haenel, 49, of Punxsutawney. He was operating the motorcycle. His passenger, Penny Conser of Punxsutawney, sustained serious injuries including the loss of her left leg.