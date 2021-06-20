Homegrown fresh vegetables not only taste better; they are more nutritious. Plus, you can control what products are applied to the plants to control insect pests and disease.
The first steps to growing a productive vegetable garden and protecting your harvest begin with proper planning and care.
Select the most disease-resistant varieties available when planning your garden.
Then plant them in properly prepared soil with the amount of sunlight they require. Provide the necessary ongoing care and your plants will be healthier and better able to tolerate pest problems.