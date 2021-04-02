WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said.
The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them "succumbed to his injuries," Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.
Pittman did not identify the slain officer or suspect. Authorities said that there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday's crash and the Jan. 6 riot.
The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on police radar.
The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.
President Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.