BROOKVILLE — Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr., 29, of Glen Campbell, pleaded guilty to simple assault in a case that began as an attempted homicide investigation in Punxsutawney in November, according to a report issued by Jefferson County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Tonya Geist.
Boggs was sentenced to 6 to 24 months in the Jefferson County Jail, in addition to costs and fines.
The case stemmed from charges filed Nov. 3, when Boggs allegedly pointed a gun at another person on Woodland Avenue and pulled the trigger. The weapon did not go off.