PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was another great day for the Light Up a Child’s lIfe Campaign (LUACL) for Make-A-Wish on Tuesday.
Lacy Bair, regional manager Make-A-Wish, said they started the day at Punxsy Pizza and ended the evening at Punxsy Pizza with local Wish Children and parents.
“Thank you to all of our Wish Kids and families for stopping to see us, and everyone who supported us at Punxsy Pizza,” Bair said, adding that Punxsy Pizza’s special is still running today, Wednesday, Dec. 14 — Punxsy Pizza is offering an XL 16” pepperoni pizza for $8.99, coupon cards are available for later use. All profits from the sales will benefit Make-A-Wish.