PUNXSUTAWNEY — With today being the last day for the Make-A-Wish Light Up A Child’s Life campaign, Thursday concluded with a whopping $66,570.22, which makes it 15 stars lit up on the S&T Bank tree.
Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish regional director, said they had a great day.
“We were at the schools this morning, Punxsutawney Area High School and Punxsutawney Area Elementary School,” Bair said, adding that they talked to the band and the Key Club, and Student Council presented them with donations as well.
Bair said they’ll be taking bids for the auction up until 2:20 p.m., with the auction will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Facebook Live. They’ll announce the grand total for this year’s campaign between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.