PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first day of the Make-A-Wish Light Up A Child’s Life campaign, and this year’s new fundraiser, “Jail or Bail,” was a success, organizers said Monday.
Lacy Bair, regional director of Make-A-Wish, said the new Jail or Bail event is streamed on Facebook Live from the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department beginning at 7 a.m. Light Up a Child’s Life then moves to the Make-A-Wish office at 8 a.m.
The first prisoner was the Seer of Seers, Punxsutawney Phil, along with his handler, A.J. “Rainmaker” Dereume and Dave “Thunder Conductor” Gigliotti. Fortunately, the community showed up with the donations to bail them out.