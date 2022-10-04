Mahoning Shadow Shuffle preview 2022

This Saturday is the annual Mahoning Shadow Shuffle, to be held by Teener League Field and VFW on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney: (from left) Dan McGinley, vice president; Doug Craft, race coordinator; Sue Wolfe, secretary; and Bob Lott, trail board. Missing from the photo is Laura Chelgren, race coordinator.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — While the Pittsburgh Steelers are shuffling off to Buffalo this weekend, in Punxsy we’ll be having the Mahoning Shadow Shuffle. 

Saturday, Oct. 8, will mark the 17th running of the Mahoning Shadow Shuffle.

Tags

Recommended for you