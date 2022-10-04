PUNXSUTAWNEY — While the Pittsburgh Steelers are shuffling off to Buffalo this weekend, in Punxsy we’ll be having the Mahoning Shadow Shuffle.
Saturday, Oct. 8, will mark the 17th running of the Mahoning Shadow Shuffle.
Sue Wolfe, Mahoning Shadow Trail secretary, said the Punxsutawney Area Rails-to-Trails Association first scheduled the races in October 2005.
“The shuffle has taken place every year since on the second Saturday of October, except in 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said the association’s board has recruited two local runners, Doug Craft and Laura Chelgren, to help plan the shuffle.
The entry fees are $25 for the half-marathon, $20 for the 10K and $20 for the 5K. Proceeds benefit the trail.
