PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of the biggest local races of year, the Mahoning Shadow Shuffle, will take place this weekend in Punxsutawney.
Sue Wolfe, Mahoning Shadow Trail, said that the race begins on Saturday at the VFW building on Maple Avenue.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The start time for the half-marathon is 9 a.m., and start time for the 5K and 10K is 10 a.m.
The registration fees are as follows: half-marathon, $25 pre-race, $30 day of the race; 10K, 5K Fun Run, $20 pre-race, $25 day of the race; and youth, $5.