NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A new bench was dedicated at the Mahoning Hills Social Center this week in memory of Ellen Philippi Chambers.
A new bench made from polywood was delivered and dedicated at the center this past week.
Cindy Rogers, Evergreen Conservancy president, said they got the idea from a Boy Scout who did it as an Eagle Scout project.
“So we started putting the word out that we were collecting plastic, and all of a sudden we were receiving a lot of plastic. It’s with a company called Trex, and they make decking and benches for community projects, and we partner with Giant Eagle and we take our plastic to the loading dock; they bale it and send it to Trex,” Rogers said. “We self-report our poundage every week and we get 500 pounds or more they send us ‘congratulations, you’ve accumulated enough plastic,’ and they send us a questionnaire concerning constructing a bench and they ask what color we want and then they send us a bench and we donate to the community somewhere.”
