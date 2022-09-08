Bench dedication Mahoning Hills

A new bench was donated to the Mahoning Hills Social Center this week by Evergreen Conservancy: (from left) Bob Lankard, Evergreen Conservancy; Beverly Philippi; Mary Beth Wilson, center manager; Cindy Rogers, Evergreen Conseervancy; Karen Philippi-Gresh; (back) Debora Chambers-Kaza; Alice Steele; and Ed Steele.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A  new bench was dedicated at the Mahoning Hills Social Center this week in memory of Ellen Philippi Chambers.

A new bench made from polywood was delivered and dedicated at the center this past week.

Recommended for you