PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department has filed over 150 charges against a Mahaffey accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim beginning 13 years ago and continuing through last fall, according to documents filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.
Douglas Edward Poole, 50, faces four rape charges, 40 charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 20 sexual assault charges, 40 charges of aggravated indecent assault, four charges of incest (two involving a minor), 20 charges of endangering the welfare of children, 20 charges of corruption of minors and two unlawful restraint charges.