MAHAFFEY — The Starlite Lounge and Restaurant in Mahaffey is doing a service to honor veterans by painting a mural of Mahaffey’s very own Medal of Honor recipient Melvin L. Brown on their wall.
Starlite owner Mark Bennett said he wanted to do something to honor veterans.
“We wanted to honor the veterans, current and past, and to tell people about Melvin, from Mahaffey. We are proud to have him from this town and we wanted to honor him,” Bennett said.
He said enlisted the help of Cora Smith of the Kyrie Gallery to paint the mural and make it come to life.
“Mark told me what he wanted, he wanted to have Melvin L. Brown and he wanted a banner. I went and did a little research on Melvin, found the Medal of Honor that you see all over town anyway. With those things in mind, I put it together and Mark liked the design. That’s how I got it. I first did it on canvas and then on the wall. It worked out very well,” Smith said.