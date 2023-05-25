Melvin Brown mural

The Starlite Restaurant and Lounge made a move to honor past and present veterans, specifically Mahaffey’s Medal of Honor recipient Melvin L. Brown with a mural painted on the restaurant’s wall. The mural was painted by Cora Smith of the Kyrie Gallery.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

MAHAFFEY — The Starlite Lounge and Restaurant in Mahaffey is doing a service to honor veterans by painting a mural of Mahaffey’s very own Medal of Honor recipient Melvin L. Brown on their wall.

Starlite owner Mark Bennett said he wanted to do something to honor veterans.

Recommended for you