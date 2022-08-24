PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents of Punxsutawney may have the opportunity to help shape the future of medicine by participating in a clinical research study of an investigational Lyme disease vaccine.
The study is being conducted by Care Access on behalf of Pfizer. John Weikel, regional patient educator for Care Access, said the group is a decentralized research organization that does studies for other companies, usually in the pharmaceutical field.
The current study, centered on a potential vaccine for Lyme disease, is in its third phase. The first two concentrated on safety, Weikel said, as will the third, but Care Access is now interested in determining the efficacy and tolerability of the vaccine.
Punxsutawney is one of numerous locations in the northeastern United States to have been chosen for the study, largely because of its high rate of Lyme disease. Across all locations, Weikel said, Care Access is aiming for 18,000 participants.
Researchers are currently testing the investigational vaccine against a placebo in people ages five and older. Half of participants will receive the vaccine, and the other half will receive a placebo. They will not know which has been administered.
Participants will receive a total of four injections of whatever they are assigned, and will have at least seven in-person visits for check-ups, bloodwork and other procedures, Weikel said. Three of those shots will be administered between the fifth and ninth months of the study, with a booster to be given a year later. The study will last up to 2.5 years. Volunteers will sign a consent form ahead of time; however, Weikel said the form doesn’t lock anyone in for the full study, so participants will be able to leave at any time if they choose.
There are two ways to volunteer. Care Access will have a trailer in the parking lot of Primary Health Network in Punxsutawney for those who wish to sign up in person. You can also begin the process online at fightlyme.com.