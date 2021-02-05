PUNXSUTAWNEY — It looked like Groundhog Day Tuesday, it even smelled like Groundhog Day, but there was one thing missing, and we’re not talking about Punxsutawney Phil.
It was Phil's faithful followers were not permitted to be at Gobblers Knob due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jeff, Lundy, in his first year as Groundhog Club Inner Circle president, said attendance went from the largest crowd last year of nearly 50,000 to the smallest crowd in the history of Groundhog Day.
But, he said, it all worked out.
