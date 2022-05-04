PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Republican Club hosted candidate for Lt. Gov. Rick Saccone on Wednesday night.
He is a retired military officer, serving a full career in the U.S. Air Force, performing mostly counterterrorism services. He said after he retired from the military, he earned his Ph.D and taught at St. Vincent College for 21 years. He also served as a diplomat to North Korea, helped set up the U.S. military’s counterintelligence operations in Iraq as a civilian, authored 10 books on history, business and other topics, and served eight years in the Pennsylvania state legislature. He said what distinguishes him from the other candidates is his record as a legislator, and he touted the bills he helped shepherd through the legislature, some successfully, others unsuccessfully due to various vetoes in Harrisburg.