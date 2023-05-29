21-gun salute Big Run Memorial Day 2023

Members of Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 fire off the 21-gun salute during Big Run’s Memorial Day service Monday morning. 

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 held a Memorial Day service for the Big Run community on a clear, sunny day in Fairview Cemetery.

The keynote speaker was post Quartermaster Bob Lott, who shared his memories of attending Big Run’s services for over 60 years.

