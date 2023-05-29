BIG RUN — Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 held a Memorial Day service for the Big Run community on a clear, sunny day in Fairview Cemetery.
The keynote speaker was post Quartermaster Bob Lott, who shared his memories of attending Big Run’s services for over 60 years.
He said he was recently reminded of his first Memorial Days as a child, after his sister found a photo of him marching in the long-gone parade as a Cub Scout. He recalled that it always began at the Big Run War Memorial, traveled Main and Church streets and ended at the cemetery for the program.
He remembered a program similar to the current one. There were special readings, particularly Dee Hollis doing a rendition of “In Flanders Fields.” There were keynote speakers; Lot remembered Mayor Joe Buterbaugh and Gene McKee alternating as speaker while the other organized the event.
He concluded recalling a recent trip with late local World War II veteran Wally Hurd to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Before arriving, he was told they would be treated like “rock stars,” which he said was not an exaggeration.
“After 75 years and now, this year, 79 years, the people of Normandy still revere the American GIs who set them free,” he said. “That is something we here in America cannot fully understand or appreciate. We have never been occupied by another country and then had someone come and save us. It is too easy for us to take for granted what our military, past, present and future, has done and will do for us to keep us free. We love our deceased veterans on Memorial Day, those currently serving our country on Armed Forces Day, and our living veterans on Veterans Day. But what about the rest of the year?”