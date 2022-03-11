PUNXSUTAWNEY — A flatbed tractor trailer carrying a large load of lumber lost an axle on its trailer while rounding the curve on Friday afternoon in downtown Punxsutawney.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies, Central, Elk Run and Lindsey, were dispatched to direct traffic at 201 W. Mahoning St. to assist with removing the disabled trailer, owned by K&V Trucking of Punxsutawney, from the major intersection.
Responders shut down several intersections but were able to keep traffic flowing, with one lane open on South Gilpin and westbound on West Mahoning Street, until three trucks from Bloom Towing in Rockton arrived on the scene.