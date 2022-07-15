PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you believe the summer is flying by once again this year, you’d be right and prof of that is that the Festival in the Park is over.
Organizers said it was a great success.
Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, the group that put on the festival, said it was a great week all the way around, especially the weather.
“We only had half a day of rain the entire week,” Laska said, adding that there was only one event that was moved indoors, the Teddy Bear Picnic and Parade.