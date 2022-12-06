BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board has accepted, with regret, the resignation of Scott Park, the longtime head coach of the Brookville Raiders football team, at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.
Board member Herb McConnell said he had worked with Park before and that Park’s true desire was to help the kids.
“I think Scott Park needs to be recognized for his years of service to this school district. I have known Scott for a long time. I worked with him at Abraxas, and he has always done everything that he can for the kids. There is no question about that; that is where his heart is, that’s where his life is. This is a thing that is hard for me to do, but I would have to accept his resignation with regret. I hope whatever happens in the future is good for him, and I appreciate him very much,” McConnell said.