PUNXSUTAWNEY — Whether or not you consider yourself a Bible scholar, there’s a series of books that have been read by Christians and non-Christians alike and have been described as disturbing.
The novel “Left Behind” launched a best- selling series that rocked the publishing world and made millions with special features relating to current events and end-times prophecy.
Justin Felgar, a writer for The Spirit, has written his own book, “Desolation... Prey for Those Left Behind,” that shows what life on Earth could be like following the apocalypse.