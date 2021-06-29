Justin Felgar

Author Justin Felgar holds his book that has been recently released called Desolation. Felgar will be holding a book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at B’s Books. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Whether or not you consider yourself a Bible scholar, there’s a series of books that have been read by Christians and non-Christians alike and have been described as disturbing.

The novel “Left Behind” launched a best- selling series that rocked the publishing world and made millions with special features relating to current events and end-times prophecy.

Justin Felgar, a writer for The Spirit, has written his own book, “Desolation... Prey for Those Left Behind,” that shows what life on Earth could be like following the apocalypse.

