PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two local women are writing a book on old farms to preserve the history and the narratives behind these bygone structures.
Sisters Pat Forest and Elvira “Bug” Sieber began documenting and photographing barns after the latter saw the barn books done by Clair Kriner in Mahoning Valley Milling and looked to see if their grandfather’s farm was among those catalogued. When she saw that it wasn’t, she contacted her sister and told her they needed to do their own. They said the main difference they are trying to achieve with their books is they want to write down the stories of the barns and farms.
“Our grandfather worked hard on the farm, and when my brother bought it, he worked hard. Some of these barn stories go back five generations. There is a story behind every barn. There is a family behind every barn. We are the people we are because we worked on a farm. We were raised as farmers. If it wasn’t for the farmers, how would people eat?” Sieber said.
They said they want to include at least 40 farms in their book, which they are in the second year of writing. They said they are waiting for people to return the letters they sent out. The letters would detail the story of the barn and the farm. They are putting an August deadline on the return of those letters, as they want to get the book done this year.
They said they want the owners to write down the story of the barn, as it is their story.
Sieber said she wrote out a questionnaire to help farm owners get started on their story. She said they don’t need to answer every question, it is just there to get them started.
Forrest said they were originally just going to start with Oliveburg and Perry Township, where they grew up. They said they eventually decided to go outside the area.
If you want to turn in your barn letter or have your barn included, contact Pat Forrest at 814-849-3153 or patforrest@outlook.com.