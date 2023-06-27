Sieber and Forrest

Sisters Elvira “Bug” Sieber and Pat Forrest are seeking community contributions for a book on old barns.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two local women are writing a book on old farms to preserve the history and the narratives behind these bygone structures.

Sisters Pat Forest and Elvira “Bug” Sieber began documenting and photographing barns after the latter saw the barn books done by Clair Kriner in Mahoning Valley Milling and looked to see if their grandfather’s farm was among those catalogued. When she saw that it wasn’t, she contacted her sister and told her they needed to do their own. They said the main difference they are trying to achieve with their books is they want to write down the stories of the barns and farms.

Tags

Recommended for you