PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many people in this world seek to utilize the power of prayer in times of need. For those who may need a little inspiration, Corinne States and Jade Emhoff’s new book, “At His Feet: 101 Battle Prayers for Life,” has a wide variety of prayers available for you to use.
States said she and Emhoff started a prayer group in 2016 on Facebook, and they would do weekly live prayers with people. After a few years, they decided that it was time to put together a collection of prayers for those who may have missed the live ones.
She said a variety of prayers are represented on various issues someone may have to face in their lives.