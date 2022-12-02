INDIANA, Pa. — Five graduates of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, including a local woman, have been selected for the 2022 IUP Young Alumni Award.
This award was created to recognize recent IUP graduates identified as being outstanding in their professions. IUP has more than 150,000 alumni all over the globe.
IUP graduates of less than 15 years are eligible for this award. Recipients are selected by the deans of their colleges. When award recipients return to campus for the award ceremony, they are hosted by members of IUP Ambassadors, the student-alumni group, and make presentations to IUP classes in their fields.
Among the recipients is Stephanie Perkovich Kline, of Clymer, originally from Commodore. She is treasurer and chief data analytics officer of S&T Bank, Indiana. Kline earned a bachelor’s degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.