PUNXSUTAWNEY — Six members of Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 attended the 102nd annual Pennsylvania VFW State Convention which was held this past weekend in Pittsburgh.
Bob Lott, membership chairman, said Post 2076 was named an All-State Post for the second time in the past three years.
“Requirements for All-State status include meeting membership goals and participating in specified VFW programs” Lott said. “Punxsy VFW was one of two posts out of 20 posts in District 19 to achieve the All-State status.”