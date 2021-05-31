Memorial Day 2021

Members of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 held their first of three Memorial Day services at Ridgemount Cemetery on Monday morning. Seven post members, including World War II veteran Rusty Johnston (second from right), offered a 21-gun salute in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and of the post members who have died in the last year.

 Photo by Zak Lantz, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Monday, services were held throughout the area to honor all local veterans, with the focus on Memorial Day and recognizing the men and women who have died while on duty with the United States military. 

The first such ceremony was held at Ridgemount Cemetery, adjacent to the Punxsutawney Municipal Airport, by members of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076.

Senior Vice Commander Bob Lott read the names of post members who had passed away in the last year, then those of all the veterans who are laid to rest at Ridgemount. 

