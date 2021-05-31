PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Monday, services were held throughout the area to honor all local veterans, with the focus on Memorial Day and recognizing the men and women who have died while on duty with the United States military.
The first such ceremony was held at Ridgemount Cemetery, adjacent to the Punxsutawney Municipal Airport, by members of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076.
Senior Vice Commander Bob Lott read the names of post members who had passed away in the last year, then those of all the veterans who are laid to rest at Ridgemount.