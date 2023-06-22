Cross Town VBS 2023

Cross Town Ministries and the Grace and Woodland Avenue churches held a combined Vacation Bible School last week, which doubled as a fundraiser for the Moving Mountains Guatemala ministry.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — Crosstown Ministries held a Vacation Bible School with Grace Church and Woodland Avenue Church this past week, with the money collected going to the Moving Mountains Guatemala ministry.

Shelly Bishop, one of the coordinators of VBS, said they raised $3,319.83 from VBS and from the church congregation.

Tags

Recommended for you