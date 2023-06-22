YOUNG TWP. — Crosstown Ministries held a Vacation Bible School with Grace Church and Woodland Avenue Church this past week, with the money collected going to the Moving Mountains Guatemala ministry.
Shelly Bishop, one of the coordinators of VBS, said they raised $3,319.83 from VBS and from the church congregation.
Bishop said what the kids brought in was truly amazing.
“So, the kiddos on Friday had raised $2,540.83,” Bishop said, surpassing the goal of $2,000.
She said the amount raised by the church offering is $779.
“The money has gone towards Moving Mountains Guatemala, a ministry of One Life Church,” Bishop said. “They work in the village of Santa Maria de Jesus, in the Sacatepéquez region of Guatemala.”
It’s a city of approximately 50,000, and ranks as one of the highest in chronic malnutrition, stunted growth, infant mortality and illiteracy in Central America. The ministry is coordinated by Rod and Lisa Keller, who are passionate about this village and raise money to help them with numerous items.
“We picked water tanks and bunk beds with mattresses, which cost $200 apiece,” Bishop said. “The clean water tanks are also about $200 apiece.”