INDIANA, Pa. — A number of local students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania were part of the IUP’s Research Appreciation Week as participants in the Scholars Forum.
Elyse White, a biology education major in the Cook Honors College from Punxsutawney, presented a research poster, “The Effects of Online Work vs. Paperwork in the Classroom.”
White is the daughter of Steve and Shannon White. She is a 218 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. At IUP, she is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
Dr. Holly Travis, biology education faculty member, served as research project mentor.
Other area students who participated included:
• Erica Zamborsky, an accounting major from Marion Center, won the Outstanding Poster Award from the Eberly College of Business for her research poster, “Nano-Technology TTI Sensor Project – Business Development Plan.” Dr. Stephen Osborne, Department of Management, was the research project mentor.
• Sean Bennett, a psychology honors program major from Mahaffey, won the College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Poster award for his research poster, “Examining the Consequences of Dehumanization in Justirfication fo Polcie Use of Force Again Minoritized Youth.” Dr. Jennifer Perillo, Department of Psychology, was the research project mentor. He is a 1989 graduate of Purchase Line High School and is a dean’s list student and provost scholar. He is a member of Psi Chi psychology honor society.
• Ashlee Brady, a biology environmental health major in the Cook Honors College from Brockway, won the Women in STEM Outstanding Oral Presentation for her research presentation, “Evaluation of Carbon Xerogels and Diatomite for Catalytic Dye Removal from Wastewater.” Dr. Sanda Andrada Maicaneanu, Department of Biology, was the research project mentor. Daughter of Vickie Brady and Steve Brady, she is a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Phi Eta Sigma honor societies.