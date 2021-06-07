PUNXSUTAWNEY — A local nonprofit organization that has been able to offer and perform low-cost spay/neuter procedures throughout the area with a mobile clinic is going to be closed down soon because it will no longer have a veterinarian to do the procedure.
Dr. Becky Morrow, veterinarian, who has been helping with the feral cat population through her mobile operating room, “Frankie’s Friends,” will soon be moving to another state.
“I’m very fortunate that I’ll be able to teach at the University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine Program; specifically, I’ll be directing the shelter medicine program,” Morrow said, adding that the school specifically wanted a veterinarian to teach students high-volume spay/neuter techniques, forensics and other subjects.
“I have a master’s degree in veterinary forensics and graduate work in shelter medicine,” Morrow said.