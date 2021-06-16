PUNXSUTAWNEY — A local sorority that has been out of commission for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is back in business.
“In order to replenish our funds, we have printed a third edition of our original cookbook,” said Marlene Shaffer, president of the Punxsutawney Beta Sorority. “This cookbook was printed in 2002 and it contained all of the recipes that were served at our annual salad luncheon.”
She said the cookbook previously was sold during the Groundhog Festival, but will now be sold during the Festival in the Park June 26 through July 3. The book is titled, “Family Recipes and More.”