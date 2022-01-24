The Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, held the 53rd annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby competition the weekend of Jan. 21-23at Camp Mountain Run.
The top three patrols from each station were recognized with certificates, and the overall medals and certificates were presented to the winning patrols. With a total of 195.25 points, the Mello Yello patrol of Troop 35 earned third place. Achieving another 0.50 points for a total of 195.75 was the 777 patrol from Troops 271, 247 and 27. Achieving first-place honors for this year was the Wolf Patrol of Troops 83 and 72 with a grand total score of 205.
The Polar Bear weekend involved 17 troops and 22 patrols. This year’s attendees were Troops 2 and 9, Clearfield; Troops 26, 27, 35 and 36, DuBois; Troop 43, West Decatur; Troop 44, Philipsburg; Troop 46, Morrisdale; Troop 72, Reynoldsville; Troop 83, Johnsonburg; Troop 93, Ridgway; Troop 94, Kersey; Troop 199, St. Marys; Troops 245 and 247, Punxsutawney; and Troop 271, Falls Creek.