Polar Bear Campout 2022

Scouts from around the area gathered at Camp Mountain Run over the weekend for the annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby. Pictured are members of the first-place troops.

The Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, held the 53rd annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby competition the weekend of Jan. 21-23at Camp Mountain Run. 

The top three patrols from each station were recognized with certificates, and the overall medals and certificates were presented to the winning patrols. With a total of 195.25 points, the Mello Yello patrol of Troop 35 earned third place. Achieving another 0.50 points for a total of 195.75 was the 777 patrol from Troops 271, 247 and 27. Achieving first-place honors for this year was the Wolf Patrol of Troops 83 and 72 with a grand total score of 205.

The Polar Bear weekend involved 17 troops and 22 patrols. This year’s attendees were Troops 2 and 9, Clearfield; Troops 26, 27, 35 and 36, DuBois; Troop 43, West Decatur; Troop 44, Philipsburg; Troop 46, Morrisdale; Troop 72, Reynoldsville; Troop 83, Johnsonburg; Troop 93, Ridgway; Troop 94, Kersey; Troop 199, St. Marys; Troops 245 and 247, Punxsutawney; and Troop 271, Falls Creek.

