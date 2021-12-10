The Punxsutawney and Brookville area school districts have lifted their masking requirements after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the mask mandate ordered by the acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Alison Beam, on Friday.
Punxsy school administrators said in a post on the district’s website that the requirement will be lifted immediately and will apply to all students, staff, teachers and building visitors. Masking will be optional inside school buildings.
“PASD will continue to try to keep all students safe as the COVID crisis continues,” superintendent Thomas Lesniewski and assistant superintendent Curt Vasas said in the post. “All student and staff’s health and safety are paramount during this pandemic. To reduce the possibility of quarantine, individuals are encouraged to keep a protective face covering in their possession and to consider utilizing it when social distancing is not possible.”