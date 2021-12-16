Two area school districts have promised vigilance in response to a nationwide social media trend that reportedly encourages making violent threats against school buildings.
In separate releases, administrators at the Punxsutawney and Brookville school districts emphasized that no individual threats have been made against any of their schools specifically.
The trend, according to a variety of news outlets nationwide, advanced primarily on TikTok and encouraged threats of gun violence and bombs as part of an “American School Shooting Day” or “National Shoot Up Your School Day.” The trend targeted today’s date.
“We are taking additional precautions and preparedness measures to help ensure the safety of our staff and students,” Punxsutawney superintendent Thomas Lesniewski and assistant superintendent Curt Vasas said in a release posted to the district’s website. “Currently, these social media posts warn of threats, but are not specific to Pennsylvania and do not contain specific threats, schools, actors or locations.”
Similarly, Brookville superintendent Erich May told parents the district is monitoring the situation and working closely with local law enforcement. The Brookville Borough Police Department will have an additional presence in and around school buildings today.
May’s release encouraged parents and families to report suspicious activity to Safe2Say at 844-723-2729 or www.safe2saypa.org. He also noted that this is an opportunity for parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of spreading threatening content online.