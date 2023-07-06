Salvation Army commanders promoted to captain

Stacy Stacy and Matt Stacy, commanders of the local Salvation Army, recently received their captains epaulets, which were attached by board members Elizabeth Gruver and Ryan Ishman.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney’s Salvation Army commanding officers moved up in rank to captain at a ceremony held at the local headquarters.

Steve Gruver, pastor of Journey Church, said Matt and Stacy Stacy, formerly lieutenants, have become good friends of everyone here in Punxsutawney during the time they’ve been here.

