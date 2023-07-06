PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney’s Salvation Army commanding officers moved up in rank to captain at a ceremony held at the local headquarters.
Steve Gruver, pastor of Journey Church, said Matt and Stacy Stacy, formerly lieutenants, have become good friends of everyone here in Punxsutawney during the time they’ve been here.
“I’ve known a lot Salvation Army folks when I went to Asbury College,” Gruver said, adding that he once rang bells beside the famous Red Kettles in New York City.
“I kind of knew a little bit about the Salvation Army, but not as much as I’ve learned after becoming friends with Matt and Stacy,” Gruver said. “They’ve come to our community and began to serve us with sacrificial love and sharing the love of Jesus in action, and we’re thankful for that.”