PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents of Punxsutawney and the surrounding area joined voters nationwide in casting ballots for a number of local and state races in Tuesday’s primary election.
This year, two local races in particular attracted attention: Punxsutawney Borough Council and Brookville Area School Board, each of which had several candidates in the running.
Punxsutawney Borough Council had open seats for four- and two-year terms. In the former category, voters could select four candidates, and in the latter, only one. The Republican side of the four-year seat was especially busy, with eight candidates vying for four nominations.
As of 10:40 p.m., Justin Cameron, Eric Story, Cynthia Rebuck and Larry Chenoga were leading the pack for those slots. The other candidates were Dan Rinker, Crystal Wooten, Devon Luzell and Daniel P. Gordon. The Democratic side was more secure, with only three candidates in the mix for four nominations, clearing the way for Sharon A. Murray, Michele “Boo” Lorenzo and Robert A. Cardamone to make the ballot in November.