HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.
“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together — a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded — improvements to local parks, trails and river access — bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”
Local projects include:
• Jefferson: Reynoldsville Borough, $22,500, Study the feasibility of rehabilitating the Reynoldsville Community Swimming Pool in Jefferson County.