PUNXSUTAWNEY — We all have our dream vacation that we would want to go on, whether it’s a cruise, a trip to Hawaii or an adventure overseas, just to name a few.
Pastor Steve Gruver, Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church, and his wife, Elizabeth, recently completed theirs: a 10,000-mile motorcycle trip all the way to the west coast and back, departing June 15 and returning July 14.
To quote Steve, “It was actually 10,333 miles to be exact.”
Over four weeks, the couple enjoyed touring the country to the west coast, taking in every national park possible, a passion and love they share.