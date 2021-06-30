PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many of us have seen magicians and balloon specialists routinely change an ordinary balloon into an amazing balloon animal.
That’s exactly what Pastor Devin Wintermyer, New Beginnings Church on the Walston Road, Young Township, is once again this year teaching the fine art of creating balloon animals since he was 17 which amounts to 32 years.
“I was at a Kids Crusade in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and there were 500 kids in downtown and the guy who was creating the balloons couldn’t keep up with the kids and he turned to me and said start making some,” Wintermyer said.