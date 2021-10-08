PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, Western PA CARES for Kids and the Pennsylvania State Police held a seminar on Thursday night at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to educate residents on cyber safety for children and teens.
Burkett said the topics covered in the seminar were of a nature that most people don’t want to think about.
“People don’t want to realize what’s out there because it is kind of an uncomfortable topic. It’s kind of an ugly world. We are going to walk you into that ugly world a little bit,” Burkett said.