McCALMONT TWP. — A local nurse is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a Pittsburgh hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia earlier this month.
Angie Fisher, 36, of McCalmont Township, was taken by medical helicopter to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh on May 14 after testing positive for the virus, according to her parents, Rich and Brenda Fisher.
“We have not seen our daughter or talked to her since she was taken to Pittsburgh,” Rich said Friday afternoon. “She was taken into the emergency room and put into a medically induced coma. She was hooked up to tubes and a ventilator.
“The first eight days through May 22, things were not great. We had two calls from the doctors and nurses during that time that she might not make it. It’s been a really tough time for us.”