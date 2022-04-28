HARRISBURG — Nearly 160 county and municipal governments, including in Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties, will be getting a boost to their recycling and leaf-collection programs this year, following the distribution of $30.5 million in state Recycling Development and Implementation Grants.
Grants were awarded to 157 county and municipal governments for recycling collections and education, as well as leaf litter pickup.
Local organizations that received funding include:
• In Jefferson County: Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority, $339,022.
• In Clearfield County: Curwensville Borough, $203,684; Clearfield Borough, $114,606; and Lawrence Township, $350,000.
• In Indiana County: Indiana County Solid Waste Authority, $300,131.