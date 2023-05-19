BROOKVILLE — A local man has been sentenced to 90 to 180 years in a state correctional facility on charges including rape, District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced in a news release Friday.
Douglas Edward Poole, 51, who at one point resided in Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Judge John Foradora on May 12.
Following a jury trial Nov. 21 and 22, Poole was found guilty of a total of 61 charges, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
“Doug Poole put that young woman through a living hell with his abuse of her,” Burkett said in the release. “I am thankful that our efforts have allowed her to sleep peacefully at night knowing that Doug Poole will never harm and harass her ever again.”