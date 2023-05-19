Gavel
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

BROOKVILLE — A local man has been sentenced to 90 to 180 years in a state correctional facility on charges including rape, District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced in a news release Friday.

Douglas Edward Poole, 51, who at one point resided in Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Judge John Foradora on May 12.

Tags

Recommended for you