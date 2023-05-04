PUNXSUTAWNEY — Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be celebrating 40 years of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses today.
The local chapter was founded on May 5, 1983, in Pittsburgh. Its first wish child, Bryan, a seven-year-old with cancer, wanted to visit his favorite uncle in Texas for one of his famous piggy-back rides. Since then, the chapter has fulfilled more than 20,500 wishes. Today, Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia includes 57 counties in western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania and all of West Virginia.