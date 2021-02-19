Two local lawmakers remained steadfast Friday in their opposition to the proposed tolling of an Interstate 80 bridge in Jefferson County.
State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, and State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, both said it would be a tremendous blow to the economy and urged residents and businesses to make their voices heard during the public debate in the next few weeks.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday that nine bridges across the state are being considered for the department’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
