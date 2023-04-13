YOUNG TOWNSHIP — Jacinda Angelina Gigliotti of Walston was recently selected to compete in the 2023 Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Pageant to be held at the Richland Performing Arts Center, in Johnstown, taking place April 15 and 16.
Gigliotti learned of her acceptance into this year’s competition when the pageant announced its selections following several interviews, qualification and background checks. She will compete for several titles, including a chance to represent Pennsylvania in the National Miss Teen USA Pageant in Reno, Nevada.