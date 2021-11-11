PUNXSUTAWNEY — The National Day of Giving is coming up at the end of the month with a new foundation group.
The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc., an independent, tax-exempt foundation serving the Punxsutawney area, will participate in the 2021 National Day of Giving on Nov. 30, hosting a collective fundraising event locally.
Bob Cardamone, one of the members of the foundation, said their “mission is to develop, invest and distribute resources to charitable not-for-profits in the Punxsutawney area which positively impact the quality of life and the economic opportunities of the community and its members.”